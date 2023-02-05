|
05.02.2023 13:05:00
This Chip Stock Could Be Resilient Against U.S. Export Bans to China; Is the Stock a Buy?
Share prices of chip fabrication equipment (CFE) company KLA Corp. (NASDAQ: KLAC) have held up remarkably well during the semiconductor industry slump. In fact, they've held up versus the market, period. Share prices have fallen just 3% since the beginning of 2022, compared to a 12.5% stumble for the S&P 500 and 22.1% drop for the Nasdaq Composite indexes over the same time period. Recently, some CFE company investors (like those that own ASML Holding) have had some fears over U.S. export controls to China reigniting. However, KLA could be largely exempt from these challenges. In fact, with the whole industry in flux in 2023, KLA actually looks like a compelling value here. Is the stock a buy?Looking beyond just the last year, this little company harboring a small niche of the chip industry has been a fantastic long-term market-beating investment. As I explained last September, part of KLA's resilience comes from the fact that much of the CFE it develops isn't considered cutting-edge. That's the realm of companies like ASML. But though not the most advanced stuff out there, KLA's machines are expensive to develop, giving it a natural barrier protecting it from would-be competitors. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,70
|-2,08%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAussagen von Fed-Chef Powell sorgen für Kauflaune: ATX und DAX kräftig im Plus -- Asien mit Abgaben zum Handelsschluss
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich mit Gewinnen im Mittwochshandel. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Mittwoch Verluste verzeichnet.