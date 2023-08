This Chip Stock Could Be Worth More Than Nvidia in 10 Years

The excitement around artificial intelligence (AI) that OpenAI's ChatGPT kicked off last year has helped propel Nvidia 's (NASDAQ: NVDA) market capitalization to well over $1 trillion.Nvidia's center GPUs are widely used to train advanced AI models, and it's struggling to get enough made to meet demand. Microsoft warned in its annual report that a new risk factor was its ability to secure enough GPUs to meet soaring demand for cloud AI services. Nvidia will sell every single data-center GPU it can make, and its pricing power right now is extreme.Even with demand as high as it is, a $1 trillion valuation for Nvidia requires some mental gymnastics last seen during the dot-com bubble. Based on the average analyst estimate for the current fiscal year, Nvidia stock trades for about 26 times forward sales.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel