This Chip Stock IPO May Be a Pass -- For Now

Move over, Nvidia! The semiconductor industry has a new name in the headlines. After being taken private by SoftBank Group in 2016, along with an abandoned acquisition by Nvidia last year, Arm Holdings is set to go public again.Here's a look at how investors can participate in an initial public offering (IPO) and whether Arm looks like a good deal, given what we know about the company.A company typically hires an investment bank to underwrite the deal when it goes public. One of the bank's duties is to solicit shares to willing buyers. Typically, access to shares in IPOs is limited to high-net-worth individuals or sophisticated investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel