NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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10.05.2026 10:41:00
This Chip Stock Is Absolutely Skyrocketing. And No, I'm Not Talking About Intel or Nvidia.
The biggest chip stocks have stolen the spotlight throughout the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Nvidia is the obvious headliner, and Intel has staged a surprising recovery in recent months. But there's another chip stock grabbing the market's attention -- especially recently.I'm talking about Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Up about 112% year to date as of this writing and trading near a 52-week high after a recent post-earnings pop, AMD has gone from a laggard to one of 2026's standout performers. Its stock has skyrocketed about 350% over the past 12 months as investors have piled in on optimism that the chipmaker is becoming a genuine second source for AI computing.But has the stock's valuation become too stretched?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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