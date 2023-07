This Chip Stock Just Hit a Major Setback. Steve Jobs Predicted It.

The United States has for years lost out in the tech manufacturing race, and a surprising change is now afoot.Semiconductor manufacturers, including Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Samsung, Texas Instruments, and others have announced plans to open massive factories in the United States. Those moves represent a major victory for both the U.S. economy and the federal government, with the CHIPS Act helping to encourage domestic chip manufacturing. However, those plans hit a significant speed bump last week, when Taiwan Semiconductor, which had pledged to invest around $40 billion in two plants in Arizona, said it would delay the opening of its first new factory, which was expected to open in late 2024. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel