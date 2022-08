This Climate Change Stock Is Up 35% Over the Last Month -- and Still Looks Attractive

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last September, I introduced The Motley Fool readers to Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) in 1 Climate Change Stock to Consider Buying in This Age of Catastrophic Floods. This company provides water-management solutions -- including high-performance thermoplastic corrugated pipe and ancillary products -- to the commercial, residential, infrastructure, and agricultural markets.Since my article was published in mid-September, shares are up 25.7% and have returned 26%, as of Aug. 22. (The stock pays a very modest dividend, which is why there is a difference between its price gain and total return.) By comparison, the returns of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes are underwater by 5.6% and 17.1%, respectively, over this period.Thanks to its powerful performance in recent years, the stock's also a big winner since its July 2014 initial public offering (IPO). Moreover, it still looks very attractive as a long-term investment.