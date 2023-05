This Cloud Computing Stock Is Growing Faster Than AWS

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Web Services is the 800-pound gorilla of the cloud infrastructure market. The e-commerce giant's cloud business brought in more than $21 billion in revenue during the first quarter alone, and it claims a market share somewhere around one-third. For big enterprises, AWS is the de facto standard.But AWS' size and enterprise focus has a downside. Economic uncertainty has forced those enterprises to take a good, hard look at their cloud computing bills. Something like 32% of all cloud computing spending is wasted, according to a survey by Flexera, and organizations generally have trouble keeping cloud spending under budget. Keeping a lid on cloud costs is now the order of the day.The result of this shift in behavior has been a dramatic slowdown at AWS. Revenue grew by just 16% year over year in the first quarter, and it was essentially unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2022. Segment operating income plunged 21% from the prior-year period.Continue reading