This Cloud Stock Is Partnered With Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet -- and It's a Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Betting on Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway investment company has been a winning strategy for decades. It has regularly outperformed the broader stock market, and it's actually sitting on a 5% gain in 2022 while the S&P 500 nurses a 15% loss. But one of Berkshire's individual bets hasn't fared quite so well. The company owns $917 million worth of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock, a fast-growing provider of cloud and data services. It has declined by 54% year to date amid the tech sector sell-off. This presents a unique opportunity for investors, though, because Snowflake has some incredibly high-profile partnerships with some of the largest technology companies in the world. Here's why Snowflake stock might be a buy now . Continue reading