Aktie
WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027
|
10.01.2026 11:13:00
This Common Social Security Advice Might Not Apply to You. Here's Why You Shouldn't Always Wait Until Age 70 to Claim Benefits.
One of the most common pieces of retirement planning advice is to wait until 70 to claim Social Security benefits if you can. It's true that waiting until 70 to start Social Security comes with a few valuable advantages, one of which is that it usually results in a larger monthly payment. Individuals can increase their monthly benefit by up to 8% for every year they delay their Social Security application until age 70.But the problem with blanket financial advice is that it rarely applies to everyone. In fact, a large percentage of retirees (possibly a majority) should claim Social Security well before age 70.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!