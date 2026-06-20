NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.06.2026 23:00:00

This Company Could Become the Nvidia of AI Inference

It's no secret that spending related to artificial intelligence (AI) continues to exceed expectations, and based on hyperscalers' spending plans, it's likely to do so for years to come.That said, the nature of AI spending will shift, with inference spending set to surpass that for data center infrastructure in a few years. That's why a stock like power semiconductor company ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) is ideally placed to be a major beneficiary. Here's why.To understand why, it's important to differentiate between inference spending and data center infrastructure spending. The two are obviously linked -- you can't have one without the other -- but the reality is that infrastructure spending is booming now as hyperscalers rush to build it to support growth in the future. You can think of this spending as AI's capital budget for building data centers and training models.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten