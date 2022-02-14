This Company Could Revolutionize Solar Energy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this clip from "The High Energy Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 8, Motley Fool contributors Zane Fracek, Travis Hoium, and Jason Hall discuss one company's breakthrough technology that could be commercialized and widely turn clean energy into a reality.Zane Fracek: There's a company called GO-OPV and they make this ORENgE technology, it's Orenge with an E. It's basically making a solar panel more like a film that you can put on top of anything and Pepsi (NASDAQ: PEP) is already actually using this both at distribution station on top of the building, but also on top of the trucks themselves. It's a really interesting tech. It obviously hasn't gone to the mainstream. I think it's still a private company. But it really is interesting because the main goal is to get the solar panels where they're needed, and then you cut out the transmission costs. On their website they'll have it on top of cars boosting the range on blinds instead of pulling over the curtain, you just have a solar panel on the side of the building, basically, powering your lights. Or, even things like a picnic bench, where you can plug in your phone or something like that. They have a lot of really strong claims that it's cost competitive with any type of renewable energy. They also say that it's completely organic and has the lowest carbon footprint. A lot of bold claims, but it's still an interesting tech and it more goes into just the innovation around solar panels, and how can we find more efficiencies and use cases there.Continue reading