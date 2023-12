This Company Grew Revenue 27% Per Year for a Decade

Axon (NASDAQ: AXON) has been a growth machine for more than 10 years, and there are good reasons for that. The TASER company scaled the body camera business and made a cloud and software giant in the process.In this video, Travis Hoium covers how Axon became a growth machine and what it will take to keep the run going.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 28, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 29, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel