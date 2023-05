This Company Grew Revenue for Shareholders More Than Apple or Microsoft Over the Last Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the last 10 years, few stocks have performed as well as Apple and Microsoft. The stock prices for these two tech giants are up 975% and 828%, respectively, compared to the 162% return for the S&P 500. And many investors would rightly credit growth for these market-beating returns.One company that can claim far greater growth in revenue per share than either Apple or Microsoft is mattress company Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR). And yet, if you invested $1,000 in Sleep Number stock 10 years ago, you'd have just $1,006 today. The stock underperformed the market by a wide margin even though it's beating Apple and Microsoft in revenue-per-share growth, as the chart below shows.Continue reading