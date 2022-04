This Company Has More Net Cash Than Any Other in the World

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors should aim to buy shares in good companies and hold them for a long time. That means, in addition to reasonable valuations, they should be looking for companies that have the ability to survive well into the future, regardless of changes in the economy, technology, or society.In this clip from "Ask Us Anything" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 30, Motley Fool contributor Nick Rossolillo reveals his top future-proof company, and one thing that gives it a serious edge over competitors. Continue reading