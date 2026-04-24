Paid Aktie
WKN: A0BL4Z / ISIN: US69561N2045
|
24.04.2026 22:00:00
This Company Has Paid a Monthly Dividend Without Cutting It for 18 Years
Do you need reliable monthly investment income to help cover your ongoing living expenses? Your options are limited, but there are some out there. An outfit called Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) is one of them. Here's what you need to know.It's not a conventional company because it doesn't make products or provide a revenue-bearing service. Rather, Main Street Capital is a business development company (BDC). That just means it provides capital to businesses that can put it to constructive use. Usually, this money is provided as an interest-bearing loan, though Main Street will occasionally take an equity stake. Propane company Flame King, Jensen Jewelers, and Rug Doctor are just some of the businesses in Main Street Capital's portfolio.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!