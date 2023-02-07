|
07.02.2023 16:05:00
This Company Is Beating Google to Chat-Based Search, and It's Not Microsoft
OpenAI's release of ChatGPT has changed the game. The chatbot has shown the public a clear indication of what artificial intelligence is capable of, answering complex queries, writing jokes, and writing code. It has even passed professional-level exams. Artificial intelligence has become a buzzword across the tech industry, and AI stocks like C3.ai are suddenly surging. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), which formed a strategic partnership with OpenAI and invested $1 billion in the start-up in 2019, looks like an early favorite to benefit as it has been adding OpenAI tools like ChatGPT to its products, and is even rumored to be rolling out a ChatGPT-powered version of its Bing search engine in March. However, another company that's on the cutting edge of AI has mostly been ignored in this conversation: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), operator of China's leading search engine, and the company often referred to as the "Google of China."Continue reading
