Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
17.01.2026 03:45:00
This Company Is Doubling Down on AI. Is the Stock a Buy?
Investors looking to capitalize on the growing artificial intelligence (AI) industry are mostly turning to the tech sector, which is home to some of the best AI stocks on the market. However, companies in other industries are also using AI in ways that could improve their businesses and make them more attractive investments.Consider Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), the world's most valuable healthcare company, which recently announced an AI-related initiative. Does the company's work in this field make the stock a buy?On Jan. 12, Eli Lilly announced that it would partner with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) to build an innovation lab in the San Francisco Bay area. The lab will bring together some of Eli Lilly's experienced researchers and Nvidia's engineers to collaborate on building AI models to accelerate drug discovery. The two companies will invest up to $1 billion over five years in this initiative.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
