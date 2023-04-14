|
14.04.2023 11:40:00
This Company Should Accept Its Role as the Coca-Cola of Tech
Throughout history, numerous one-time growth stocks have eventually experienced a slowdown in revenue increases and settled into a maturity stage. This happened to Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) as its massive size made high-percentage growth more difficult.Still, it faced an additional problem as its flagship product became available worldwide. With no new markets to conquer, growth slowed further, and revenue increases typically stayed at single-digit levels despite it acquiring other beverages.Nonetheless, a track record of annual dividend increases has made the stock popular with more conservative investors such as Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. It also may serve as an example for a maturing company that has reached almost every corner of the world, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META).Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
