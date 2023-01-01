This Company's Sales Soared 2,250% in 9 Years, and Now Its Stock Is Cheaper Than Ever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

10 years ago, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) went public as Facebook. The social media giant, which owns popular platforms Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, had been seemingly unstoppable as a public company -- until it ran into a series of headwinds over the last 12 months.For the first time, Meta's annual revenue and earnings per share are set to shrink in 2022 compared to the year before, as it grapples with more competition and a tough economic climate.But the company has a stellar track record of success, and this isn't the first time it has faced a mammoth set of obstacles. So far, it has surmounted them all, growing its revenue more than 20-fold in the nine years between 2012 and 2021.