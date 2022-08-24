This Company's Tech Just Put It on a Whole New Level

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Boring air conditioner company Watsco (NYSE: WSO) is much more exciting these days. The company is transitioning its sales efforts to a new e-commerce platform, which allows its customers to work more efficiently and profitably. But the benefits to Watsco are even more significant. Here's how it works.Over the last few years, Watsco has transformed itself from a traditional air conditioning distributor into a tech-enabled e-commerce platform. The company still sells its A/C components to the same repair and maintenance companies that get units back up and running, but its platform makes its entire supply chain run more smoothly than those of competing distributors.Before installing Watsco's tech, technicians once needed to go to the job site, diagnose the problem, call or go to a distributor store for replacement parts, and then return to the job site and finish their repair. Now, the same technician can order components from a smartphone or tablet and have them waiting for them at the store or have them shipped faster.