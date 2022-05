This Company's Under-the-Radar Investments Are Turning Trash Into Renewable Energy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Landfills produce an enormous amount of greenhouse gas emissions as organic waste like food scraps, wood, and paper decompose and produce methane. They released an estimated 16.8% of the country's methane emissions in 2020. Methane vented into the atmosphere is a greater contributor to climate change than carbon dioxide emissions. One of the companies quietly working to solve this problem is leading landfill owner WM (NYSE: WM), formerly Waste Management. The collections and recycling company is investing hundreds of millions of dollars to capture these emissions and turn them into renewable energy. It's one of several companies looking to simultaneously reduce emissions while providing the country with more energy.