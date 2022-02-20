This Consulting Stock Could Be a Massive Winner, Despite Scalability Concerns

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this clip from "The Rank" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 7, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall, Taylor Carmichael, and Matt Frankel discuss their thoughts on investing in a consulting business, which company they think is an impressive leader in the industry, and why digital transformation is driving the need for such consultancies.Jason Hall: EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) is a really interesting business. This is a consultancy that's large and growing and I guess the best way to describe this company is digital transformation. Enterprises that are looking to go through digital transformation in some way, bringing in systems that help them be more efficient and effective, EPAM Systems is a growing leader in this space. I'm going to give a little premium something away here. I think it's really interesting. For those of you who are tuning in to watch us, congratulations, you're going to get a little bit of a nice thing. A few months ago, EPAM Systems was added to the Backstage portfolio. For those of you who don't have access to Backstage pass, there's a little free stock pick for you. It was part of a basket of companies that are in this consulting space that have an enormous amount of potential. EPAM Systems has almost 53,000 employees, a lot of which are consultants working in 40 countries. It is not a small business, 90% of those employees are either consultants, engineers, or designers. Here's the verticals that it targets the most, business information and media, emerging verticals like automotive and manufacturing, energy, government, telecommunications, and then it works in financial services, life sciences, healthcare, software tech. Again, a lot of that focus is on digital transformation. It's growing on a global basis. About 60% of its revenues are from North America, but about a third of it comes from Europe and it's expanding pretty quickly into Asia-Pacific in that area. It's a really interesting business. One of the founders, I believe, is still running the business, so that's something that's always pretty impressive. Let's see. Where did I rank EPAM Systems? I believe this was my second. I ranked this one second. I ranked this substantially higher than either of you guys did. Taylor, I'm curious as to where you ranked it.