This Consumer Goods Stock Is Trading for 6 Times Earnings With 52% Sales Growth

I'll start with an unfair pitch to grab your attention. There's a stock out there trading for less than six times this year's projected earnings. It's expected to grow its top line by 52% this year. It's not an energy, commodity, or real estate stock, prone to cyclical swings between feast and famine; it's a consumer stock. It's a name you know, and perhaps one you might already have a bearish opinion on. I'm talking about Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX), the company that's been turning heads for the past 20 years with its signature hole-laden footwear made with proprietary resin materials. The numbers I mentioned when I was cosplaying as a carnival barker a paragraph ago are correct. Analysts see Crocs growing its sales 51.6% this year. The stock is trading for 5.5 times this year's bottom-line target.But I also said it was an unfair pitch. Things aren't as rosy as those two numbers suggest, but I think you might still like what you see once we walk a mile in the footwear maker's shoes.