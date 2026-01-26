Ai Holdings Aktie

Ai Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.01.2026 07:23:00

This Controversial AI Stock Could Shock Investors in 2026

Among the most controversial artificial intelligence (AI) stocks out there is AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP), which has been the subject of various short-seller reports accusing the company of various misdeeds. The most common accusation against it has been that it installs apps onto users' devices without their permission, which would be a violation of app store policies and could get its software banned from these platforms. However, nothing has ever materialized from these allegations, and AppLovin continued to post strong growth throughout 2025.However, the shorts haven't given up. A new short-seller, CapitalWatch, has become the fourth to call out AppLovin, accusing it of being heavily involved in money laundering tied to Chinese and Cambodian criminal syndicates. The short report says the company uses an "Ad-Spend-as-Laundering" model. It further claims that AppLovin illegally distributes gambling and fraudulent apps, secretly downloading them onto people's devices without user consent. While it's rare to see a company so relentlessly attacked, the stock does have its fans. Billionaire hedge fund manager Chase Coleman of Tiger Global Management holds a stake in AppLovin, as does billionaire Philippe Laffont of Coatue Management. Meanwhile, highly regarded investor Michael Lowenstein has more than a third of Kensico Capital's multibillion-dollar portfolio in the stock. It would be hard to imagine that these wealthy investors didn't do their due diligence. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corp

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corp

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ai Holdings Corp 2 800,00 1,16% Ai Holdings Corp

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX starten verhalten -- Asiens Börsen im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich mit Verlusten. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am Montag nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen