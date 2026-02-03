:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
03.02.2026 21:05:00
This Could Be 1 of the Best Crypto Stock Buying Opportunities I've Seen in Years
Coinbase's (NASDAQ: COIN) stock has declined nearly 40% over the past 12 months. The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. lost its luster as the top tokens struggled to attract new investors. But at $176, Coinbase looks reasonably valued at 25 times next year's earnings -- and I believe it could be a great buying opportunity for long-term investors.Image source: Getty Images.From 2020 to 2024, Coinbase's annual revenue rose more than fivefold to $6.6 billion, even though its growth was temporarily chilled by the "crypto winter" of 2022 to 2023. From 2024 to 2027, analysts expect its revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to grow at CAGRs of 12% and 6%, respectively.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
