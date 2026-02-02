:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
02.02.2026 22:01:00
This Could Be 1 of the Best Stablecoin Buying Opportunities I've Seen in Years
Over the past few years, stablecoins have gained momentum as an alternative to traditional cryptocurrencies. Unlike those volatile tokens, which are challenging to value beyond their near-term demand, most of the top stablecoins are pegged to the U.S. dollar.It might seem counterintuitive to invest in a token that tries to keep its value at $1.00. Still, these coins can be held without a bank account, used for faster, cheaper cross-border money transfers, and staked on centralized finance (CeFi) exchanges and decentralized finance (DeFi) pools to earn yields much higher than those of traditional savings accounts.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
