This Could Be 2024's Best ETF, If Bullish Investors Are Right About 1 Thing

As the end of the year approaches, many investors are looking to make changes to their portfolios. Those who can successfully anticipate which new investing themes will emerge next could get ahead of the trend-following crowd. Moreover, after so many investors got surprised by the strength of 2023's rebound in major stock market benchmarks, no one wants to get caught flat-footed heading into 2024.Even investors who prefer to buy exchange-traded funds rather than individual stocks are increasingly predicting a big shift in 2024. That's reflected in the massive inflows of capital that one ETF is seeing. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEMKT: RSP) has become popular lately, and many bullish investors believe it could outperform the market in the coming year. However, for this ETF to beat traditional index investments, the recent trend favoring gigacap stocks will have to reverse itself.Image source: Getty Images.