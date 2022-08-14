|
14.08.2022 16:45:00
This Could Be a Game-Changer for Warner Bros. Discovery. Time to Buy?
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) has made headlines on a near-weekly basis as its CEO David Zaslav restructures the company to prioritize profits and pay down a looming debt. Building on this, recent reports state that Zaslav has decided to focus on releasing films theatrically rather than debuting new titles on the company's streaming service, HBO Max.The move has the potential to maximize revenue while continuing to make inroads in the streaming industry. Let's assess. The COVID-19 lockdowns and theater closures prevalent throughout 2020 and 2021 led WarnerMedia to adopt various release strategies to boost its newest films, to the detriment of box-office revenue. Blockbusters such as Wonder Woman 1984, Dune, and The Suicide Squad received a hybrid release in which the films premiered in theaters and HBO Max on the same day and were only available on the streaming service for one month. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,90
|8,89%
|Discovery Holdings LtdShs
|7,00
|-14,63%
|Warner Bros. Discovery
|13,16
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Freitag in Gewinnzone -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Börsen Asiens schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück. Der DAX stieg derweil. Vor dem Wochenende notierten die US-Börsen im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag letztlich überwiegend zulegen.