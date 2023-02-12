|
This Could Be a Game-Changing Move for Roku
Everyone knows Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) for its hardware devices that allow TVs to stream video content from the internet. However, the true value of this company is in its software. And in February, Roku announced a new partnership that really shows just how valuable it can be.There are valid questions regarding Roku as a long-term investment. However, this company has a great chance of creating shareholder value. Let's take a closer look at why that's the case.On Feb. 1, Roku partnered with Cox Automotive, which owns several different car brands, including Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book. These platforms are essential for many consumers when researching cars to buy and discovering how much vehicles are worth. According to Cox Automotive, over two-thirds of people researching vehicles online use one of its platforms at some point.Continue reading
