This Could Be a Huge Opportunity for Pfizer

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) faces an uncertain future as many of its top drugs are losing patent protection, and that will mean billions in lost revenue toward the latter half of the decade. As early as next year, there may be a significant drop in revenue from COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters, and pills. The company's COVID products will contribute an estimated $56 billion in revenue for the business this year, and there could be a significant hole to fill in 2023 as concerns relating to the pandemic's decline.But there is one opportunity for the company that could have the potential to bring in significant revenue, and that's through the treatment of long COVID. These are symptoms that people deal with after an initial bout with the disease. And it's something the U.S. government is starting to take a closer look at now.