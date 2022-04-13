Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
13.04.2022 13:53:00
This Could Be a Huge Waste of Money When Selling a House
You've heard it ad nauseum: Staging a property can help it sell more quickly and, potentially, for more money. And according to data from the National Association of REALTORS (NAR), it can: 23% of buyers' agents noted that a staged home increased their price offers by between 1% and 5%, while 15% said price offers increased anywhere between 6% and 10%.But staging can be pricey and time-consuming, depending on the size of your property. If you're trying to conserve some cash for your next property purchase and don't have the inclination to stage it yourself, know that 26% of agents said a staged home didn't have any sway over a buyer's offer, per the NAR data. Now, this might be sacrilege in some circles, but yes, you can indeed skip the staging and show a white box listing instead.A white box listing is a property that is left clean, empty, and unstaged -- a veritable white box. It's not as snazzy as a fully staged home, of course, but it could be a good move if you find yourself in one of these property scenarios as a real estate investor.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|5,00
|2,04%