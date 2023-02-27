|
27.02.2023 14:29:00
This Could Be a Reason Disney Stock Soars This Year
Following Disney (NYSE: DIS) and its escapades over the past few years has been at least as exciting as paying money to see one of its blockbuster films. Some of the highlights are new CEOs, old CEOs, complete stops to some of its businesses, skyrocketing streaming, huge losses, and fabulous rebounds.It's no surprise that you'll hear varying opinions about the company's prospects and whether or not you should buy its stock. There's just so much to unpack when it comes to the world's largest (and perhaps most complex) entertainment company.CEO Bob Iger's epic return to the top spot signaled confidence on Wall Street because he developed the playbook for Disney's well-oiled money-making machine. The landscape looks a lot different these days, but some things never change, such as James Cameron's stunning ability to create incredible sales-generating films, and Disney's ability to find people like him and churn out new hits from reliable franchises.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,50
|-5,41%
|Walt Disney
|93,90
|-0,42%
|Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs
|2 480,00
|2,27%