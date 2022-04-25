This Could Be Amazon's Next Massive Business

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many investors still primarily view Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) as an e-commerce company. Others may see it as a cloud computing business, given that Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the company's most profitable segment.I tend to think Amazon as an infrastructure company. The common link between e-commerce and cloud is that Amazon has built out a massive distribution and technology platform, which third parties then "plug into" and use to their great benefit. Now, it looks as though Amazon is potentially building a third new infrastructure, with similarly scalable opportunities.Continue reading