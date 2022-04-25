Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
25.04.2022 12:15:00
This Could Be Amazon's Next Massive Business
Many investors still primarily view Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) as an e-commerce company. Others may see it as a cloud computing business, given that Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the company's most profitable segment.I tend to think Amazon as an infrastructure company. The common link between e-commerce and cloud is that Amazon has built out a massive distribution and technology platform, which third parties then "plug into" and use to their great benefit. Now, it looks as though Amazon is potentially building a third new infrastructure, with similarly scalable opportunities.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|5,00
|2,04%