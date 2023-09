This Could Be an Underrated Growth Catalyst for Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) needs a growth catalyst. While consumers were getting their COVID vaccines, the company benefited from a boost in traffic. But that was just a short-term revenue driver for the business. Walgreens has launched a healthcare business in an effort to give consumers more of a reason to visit its stores, but it could take years for that segment to evolve and be a big part of the company's operations.In the near term, there could be another potential driver for revenue growth for Walgreens: digital orders. It's a trend that has gained steam over the past few years, and it's still generating good growth for the business.In a recent interview with Digital Commerce 360, Walgreens Senior Director of Retail Omnichannel Lindsay Mikos said that half of the company's online orders are for purchases the customer picks up the same day. Convenience is a big selling point for Walgreens. As Mikos says, "It's a key driver of our overall digital growth." In addition to a 30-minute pickup option, Walgreens also offers one-hour delivery on some items.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel