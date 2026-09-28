AMD Aktie

AMD für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.09.2026 11:08:01

This Could Be Nvidia’s Biggest Challenger in the AI Chip Market. Hint: It’s Not AMD

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) built an artificial intelligence (AI) empire, starting with graphics processing units (GPUs), the key chips powering tasks like model training, and expanding into entire systems and related products and services. All of this has resulted in surging revenue over the past few years, reaching a quarterly high of $96 billion in the recent period.

The company is the clear GPU leader worldwide, but competition is growing. This is as other chip designers improve the speed and performance of their offerings, and even as other tech giants enter the chip space. Which of these players may represent the biggest threat? It isn't necessarily fellow chip specialist Advanced Micro Devices. Instead, it could be the following tech powerhouse that's already scoring multiple AI victories. Let's check out this key Nvidia challenger...

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.

mehr Analysen
14.09.26 AMD Outperform Bernstein Research
14.09.26 AMD Outperform Bernstein Research
06.08.26 AMD Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.08.26 AMD Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
05.08.26 AMD Buy UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc. 539,90 -2,35% AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

27.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
27.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
26.09.26 KW 39: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
25.09.26 KW 39: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Montag etwas fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert wenig bewegt. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden am Montag keine einheitliche Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen