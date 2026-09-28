This Could Be Nvidia’s Biggest Challenger in the AI Chip Market. Hint: It’s Not AMD

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) built an artificial intelligence (AI) empire, starting with graphics processing units (GPUs), the key chips powering tasks like model training, and expanding into entire systems and related products and services. All of this has resulted in surging revenue over the past few years, reaching a quarterly high of $96 billion in the recent period.

The company is the clear GPU leader worldwide, but competition is growing. This is as other chip designers improve the speed and performance of their offerings, and even as other tech giants enter the chip space. Which of these players may represent the biggest threat? It isn't necessarily fellow chip specialist Advanced Micro Devices. Instead, it could be the following tech powerhouse that's already scoring multiple AI victories. Let's check out this key Nvidia challenger...

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