:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
22.01.2026 21:37:00
This Could Be One of the Best Industrial Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years
If there's a race to secure and produce electricity, then there's also a race to build the corresponding power plants and infrastructure. One industrial stock that will benefit from this explosion of power needs is Argan (NYSE: AGX).Argan is a construction services company with a specific focus on the power industry via engineering, procurement, construction, and consulting. The pipeline for industrial construction projects over the next decade is rapidly growing. From AI data centers to broader electrification, there's going to be an extended period of investment and capital expenditures on power infrastructure. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!