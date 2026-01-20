:be Aktie
This Could Be One of the Best Tech Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been a tech industry staple for over 50 years, and it's not showing signs of slowing down. In the past five years, its valuation has jumped from around $1.6 trillion to over $3.4 trillion (crossing the $4 trillion mark at one point).Even with Microsoft's past success, its stock still has plenty of room to grow. If I had to choose a stock to hold for the next decade, Microsoft would be it.Microsoft isn't one of the best tech stocks for the next decade because people think it will outperform all others. It's one of the best choices because its business is as stable and consistent as any tech business you'll find.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
