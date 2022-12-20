|
20.12.2022 12:36:00
This Could Be the Best Place to Invest Your Money in 2023
It would be more than fair to say that 2022 was a tricky year for investors. Not only did the broad market take a tumble, but rumblings about an impending recession are leaving many investors feeling iffy going into 2023.Meanwhile, the start of a new year is a great time to reassess your investing strategy -- or devise one if you're fairly new to buying stocks. But this year's economic and market backdrop make that more challenging than usual.That's why it pays to focus on one specific type of investment for 2023. It's one that doesn't require a ton of research, and it may be a suitable option whether you're looking for assets for a retirement plan or a taxable brokerage account.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,80
|0,00%