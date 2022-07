This Could Be the Best Strategy to Deploy in a Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Should you buy stocks now or wait for a recovery? This is a question many investors are likely asking themselves right now amid this bear market. No one wants to buy a stock only to see it continue falling for weeks, months, or even years. But at the same time, you'll never know for sure when the bottom has been reached until long after a stock has rallied.There is a potential solution for investors to consider here -- one that could balance both of those risks.Dollar-cost averaging is a strategy that involves investing equal amounts of money into a stock at regular intervals. By doing this, you can avoid making one large buy today only to cringe at seeing the stock's value go even lower next month.