This Could Be the Best Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock on the Market Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. You could apply the same premise to how high a dividend yield must be for investors to consider it an ultra-high yield. There's no hard-and-fast definition.Some might put the threshold at 7%. Others might prefer a slightly lower or higher level. However, I suspect nearly everyone would agree that a dividend yield of 10% or more is ultra-high.There's no question whatsoever that Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) deserves the label as an ultra-high-yield dividend stock. And it could be the best one on the market right now .Continue reading