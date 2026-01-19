:be Aktie
This Could Be the Best Way to Boost Your IRA in 2026
There's a reason so many people have success saving for retirement in a 401(k) plan. Employer-sponsored 401(k)s are funded via payroll deductions. You sign up to contribute a certain amount of money to your workplace plan, and that sum is deducted from your paychecks before you get an opportunity to spend it.IRAs work differently. IRA contributions aren't taken as payroll deductions. Rather, it's on you to send money into your retirement account. And if you've struggled in that regard, or you want to do better in 2026, there's a really easy way to make that happen.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
