This Could Be the Biggest Risk for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That No One Wants to Talk About (Hint: It's Not Rising Debt)

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been soaring in value in recent years, with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) leading the charge. The chip giant is worth a massive $5.4 trillion, as its products are crucial for many tech companies looking to stay ahead of the competition.

The opportunities are enormous, but what doesn't get nearly as much attention are the risks. It's not just the debt that many tech companies are piling on that is a concern, but as AI advances and tech is doing more for people and businesses than it did before, there are also significant risks related to automation. What could derail AI stocks is the risk that AI agents pose to both the companies that develop them and the customers relying on them.

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