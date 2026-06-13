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WKN: A0EQ92 / ISIN: IT0001490736
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13.06.2026 20:06:00
This Could Be the Easiest Way to Save for Retirement Despite Inflation
You may have started off 2026 thinking, "This is the year I'm really going to save well for retirement." But if you're falling down on that pledge, you're not alone -- and it's not necessarily your fault, either.Inflation has been making it difficult for many Americans to save for retirement. When the cost of everything from food to healthcare to housing increases, it can be hard to find the money to fund an IRA or 401(k).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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