12.12.2022 13:01:00
This Could Be the Most Dangerous Social Security Myth You'll Ever Come Across
Millions of seniors today collect a monthly benefit from Social Security. Some use that money in conjunction with other income sources, like withdrawals from a savings plan. But for many retirees, the benefit they receive from Social Security is the only income at their disposal.Now, you may be under the impression that you'll have no problem relying on only Social Security once your time in the workforce comes to an end. But that's a myth that could ruin your retirement beyond belief.Social Security is a complex program, so it's easy to see how misinformation might emerge. But perhaps the most dangerous Social Security myth out there is that it's easy to retire comfortably on Social Security alone.Continue reading
