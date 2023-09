This Could Be the Most Important News Roku Investors Hear This Year

The past several years have been rife with uncertainty for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) investors. After peaking in mid-2021, a perfect storm of supply chain issues, macroeconomic headwinds, and a significant slowdown in television advertising conspired to bring down the one-time Wall Street darling. Roku spent much of last year reacting to the harsh conditions by continuing to grow revenue -- albeit more slowly, addressing logistics issues, and slashing costs.In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, Roku's management laid out plans for more job cuts, additional restructuring, and further reductions to its operating expenses. If that wasn't enough, the streaming pioneer significantly increased its revenue guidance for the third quarter, assuring investors that its turnaround is gaining steam. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel