This Could Be Warren Buffett's Most Underrated Dividend Stock

Warren Buffett might like dividends more than you think he does. Take a look at Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio: Roughly two-thirds of the stocks in it pay dividends.Some of these dividend stocks -- such as Chevron and Johnson & Johnson -- have been favorites of income investors for decades. Others are known more for their growth prospects than their dividends. I'd put Apple and Activision Blizzard squarely in the latter group.But what is Buffett's most underrated dividend stock? Here's my nominee.Continue reading