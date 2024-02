This Could Be Warren Buffett's Shrewdest Big Bet Since Making Billions on Apple

Warren Buffett raised some eyebrows with Berkshire Hathaway's sale of 10 million shares of Apple in the fourth quarter of 2023. I wouldn't read too much into the move, though.Apple remains by far the largest holding in Berkshire's portfolio. Buffett also almost certainly remains a fan of the company. Less than one year ago, he told Berkshire shareholders that Apple was "a better business than any we own." Investing in Apple has proven to be a smart decision for Buffett. Since he first bought shares of the tech giant in the first quarter of 2016, Apple's market cap has increased by close to $2.2 trillion. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel