WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
19.01.2026 20:30:00
This Could Be Your Last Chance to Buy Into SpaceX Before the 2026 IPO
In 2026, SpaceX plans to hold the mother of all IPOs, a $1.5 trillion initial public offering of stock that would instantly make SpaceX the most valuable space company on the planet -- and turn Elon Musk into the world's first trillionaire.Musk founding the trillionaire club wouldn't be surprising -- the man who popularized electric cars, who's building a business to store renewable energy in battery farms, who pioneered the world's first reusable rocket, and who hopes to one day colonize Mars. His aspirations have always been lofty, and his ambitions enormous.But is it too much to ask that the rest of us might make a bit of money from this IPO, too?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
