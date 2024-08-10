|
10.08.2024 22:11:00
This Could Make or Break Tesla Stock This Year
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a polarizing stock. When investors are bullish on it, shares can soar in a hurry, but when there are concerns about its financials or growth prospects, it can end up in a free fall. This year has been a particularly volatile one for Tesla, and it was at one point down more than 40% in 2024. It has rebounded, but its year-to-date loss is still around 20%.Whether Tesla has a strong finish to the year could depend on one key event, which is likely to be more important than even its next earnings report.Tesla is going to showcase its robotaxi this year, which could be a game changer for the ride-hailing industry. More importantly for the growth stock itself, the event will also show how far along Tesla is in achieving full self-driving capabilities, which has long been a big question mark. The company is even facing lawsuits over its self-driving claims, with many owners believing Tesla misled them into thinking that fully-autonomous capabilities would be available soon.
