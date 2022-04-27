27.04.2022 16:53:00

This Could Spell Bad News for Novavax

Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are likely feeling frustrated. First, they had to wait as the company delayed filing for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine. And now, after the company filed for an EUA in late January, they are waiting on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize it.Although there hasn't been a formal announcement from the agency that Novavax won't obtain the authorization, the writing could be on the wall that another vaccine may not be necessary for the U.S. market. And a recent development involving another vaccine maker could confirm the worst for Novavax investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Novavax Inc.

Berichtssaison schiebt an: ATX und DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag sehr fest. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.

